Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat as traders sought out defensive sectors, given uncertainty about tax policy and an investigation into the presidential elections.

Continue Reading Below

While the economic recovery is likely to pick up steam next year, the stock market may well hit a peak, warned strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in an outlook for 2018.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 16:25 ET (21:25 GMT)