Deutsche Boerse Decides to Implement a Further Share Buyback

Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said Tuesday that its executive board has decided to implement another share buyback program with an approximate volume of 200 million euros ($237.2 million) over the course of 2018.

Continue Reading Below

The announced program is based on an authorization that was granted at a general meeting on May 17. The detailed terms and conditions of the planned buyback will be subject to a separate decision by the company's executive board.

An already existing program that began Nov. 27, and which also has a volume of around EUR200 million, will be completed by June 30, 2018 at the latest, the company said.

Write to Sonia Amaral Rohter at sonia.amaralrohter@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 08:47 ET (13:47 GMT)