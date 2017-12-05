On Our Radar

Deutsche Boerse Decides to Implement a Further Share Buyback

By Sonia Amaral Rohter Features Dow Jones Newswires

Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said Tuesday that its executive board has decided to implement another share buyback program with an approximate volume of 200 million euros ($237.2 million) over the course of 2018.

Continue Reading Below

The announced program is based on an authorization that was granted at a general meeting on May 17. The detailed terms and conditions of the planned buyback will be subject to a separate decision by the company's executive board.

An already existing program that began Nov. 27, and which also has a volume of around EUR200 million, will be completed by June 30, 2018 at the latest, the company said.

Write to Sonia Amaral Rohter at sonia.amaralrohter@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 08:47 ET (13:47 GMT)