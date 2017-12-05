Deutsche Bank Received U.S. Subpoena to Provide Details on Trump Accounts -Reports

The U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked Deutsche Bank (DBK.XE) to provide information on accounts that U.S. President Donald Trump and his family have with the bank, Reuters reports, citing a source.

--The German bank received a subpoena from Mr. Mueller several weeks ago, the source said, confirming a report by German newspaper Handelsblatt published on Tuesday.

--Mr. Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether Trump aides may have colluded with Russia, Reuters says.

December 05, 2017 06:05 ET (11:05 GMT)