China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, December 5 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 651,410 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 14,465 14,465 14,085 14,275 14,295 -20 85,142 102,836
Mar-18 14,535 14,580 14,420 14,490 14,540 -50 38 172
Apr-18 14,760 14,760 14,655 14,685 14,675 10 24 70
May-18 14,945 14,950 14,575 14,770 14,795 -25 535,360 332,458
Jun-18 14,935 14,955 14,725 14,825 14,985 -160 112 256
Jul-18 15,030 15,070 14,835 14,970 15,030 -60 86 272
Aug-18 15,180 15,180 14,920 15,085 15,195 -110 24 126
Sep-18 15,260 15,270 14,890 15,090 15,140 -50 30,614 28,732
Oct-18 - - - 14,915 14,915 0 0 14
Nov-18 15,240 15,240 15,110 15,185 15,210 -25 10 40
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 05, 2017 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)