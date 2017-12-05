On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, December 5 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 651,410 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 14,465 14,465 14,085 14,275 14,295 -20 85,142 102,836

Continue Reading Below

Mar-18 14,535 14,580 14,420 14,490 14,540 -50 38 172

Apr-18 14,760 14,760 14,655 14,685 14,675 10 24 70

May-18 14,945 14,950 14,575 14,770 14,795 -25 535,360 332,458

Jun-18 14,935 14,955 14,725 14,825 14,985 -160 112 256

Jul-18 15,030 15,070 14,835 14,970 15,030 -60 86 272

Aug-18 15,180 15,180 14,920 15,085 15,195 -110 24 126

Sep-18 15,260 15,270 14,890 15,090 15,140 -50 30,614 28,732

Oct-18 - - - 14,915 14,915 0 0 14

Nov-18 15,240 15,240 15,110 15,185 15,210 -25 10 40

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)