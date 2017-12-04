USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Dec 4

LR_GR410
Continue Reading Below
Little Rock, AR Mon Dec 04, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady to firm. Parboiled
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady to weak. Rice by-products: Rice
Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady firm. Second heads and
Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady; Rice hull market not
established. Mills are having to pay for disposal of rice hulls.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 4th, Jan 18 closed .28 lower at 12.18; Mar
18 closed .285 lower at 12.475; May 18 closed .27 lower at 12.735. US dollar index
on Monday settled at 93.13.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 24.50-25.50 25.50 24.50 -----
Long brown 25.50-27.50 27.50 NA -----
Medium white 25.00-27.50 ----- 24.50 36.00-39.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 36.00-39.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 25.50-27.50 29.50 ----- -----
Second heads 15.00-18.00 13.50-14.00 12.00-12.25 16.00-18.00
Brewers 15.00 12.25 9.50 14.00-16.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.)
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 100.00-110.00 100.00-120.00 120.00-140.00 130.00-140.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 5.00-8.00 5.00 5.00 0.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 04, 2017 16:57 ET (21:57 GMT)