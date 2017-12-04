On Our Radar

Productivity, Nonfarm Payrolls on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Oct $47.5B (20) $43.5B

0945 Markit Services PMI Nov 55.1 (3) 54.7*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Nov 59.0 (20) 60.1

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Nov +175K (9) +235K

0830 Productivity (Revised) 3Q +3.3% (19) +3.0%**

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 3Q +0.3% (19) +0.5%**

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 2 236K (16) 238K

1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$17.2B (9) +$20.83B

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Nov +195k (22) +261K

0830 Unemployment Rate Nov 4.1% (21) 4.1%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Nov +0.3% (17) -0.04%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 99.9 (18) 98.5****

(Prelim)

1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct -0.4% (10) +0.3%

*Nov Flash Reading

**3Q Preliminary Reading

***All private-sector workers

****End-Nov Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

December 04, 2017 14:11 ET (19:11 GMT)