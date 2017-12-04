New CFPB Chief Curbs Data Collection, Citing Cybersecurity Worries

Continue Reading Below

The Trump administration's interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said he has frozen the agency's collection of personal information due to cybersecurity concerns, a step in changing policies criticized by the financial industry.

Canada's Trudeau Says China Trade Talks to Proceed at 'Proper Pace'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was ready to forge ahead with formal talks toward a free-trade deal with China, but at "a proper pace" and with assurances any pact addresses the environment, labor standards and gender rights.

Portugal's Mário Centeno Chosen to Lead Eurozone Finance Ministers

European finance officials on Monday chose Portugal's Finance Minister Mário Centeno to lead the group of finance ministers that steers policy in the eurozone.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Australia Current Account Deficit Narrows

Australia's current-account deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted A$9.13 billion in the third quarter, the Australia Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

GOP's Late Changes to Tax Bill Buoy Key Industries

Republican senators inserted last-minute changes into their tax overhaul bill early Saturday morning, including ones aimed at helping oil and gas companies, cruise-ship operators, auto dealers, universities and mortgage bankers.

SEC Chairman Clayton Says Agency Is Not Done in Addressing Uses of Bitcoin

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said the commission has more to offer on how it views the uses of bitcoin, though he stopped short of saying the SEC planned to issue formal guidance on the subject.

First U.S. Bitcoin Futures to Start Trading Next Week

The first U.S. bitcoin futures will start trading next week, as dueling Chicago futures exchanges seek to cash in on surging investor interest in the digital currency.

U.K.-EU Brexit Negotiations Stall Over Irish Border Issue

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker failed to reach a deal to advance Brexit negotiations after hours of talks Monday afternoon, while expressing confidence that they would conclude one this month.

SEC Targets Initial Coin Offering 'Scam'

The SEC announced its first-ever enforcement action by its new cyber unit against an initial coin offering, alleging a Canadian company violated U.S. securities laws in raising $15 million through this new, red-hot area of finance.

Dow Jumps on Senate Tax Bill

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at another record high Monday after the Senate passed a tax bill, while declines in tech shares weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)