Dow Jumps on Senate Tax Bill

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at another record high Monday after the Senate passed a tax bill, while declines in tech shares weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

GOP's Late Changes to Tax Bill Buoy Key Industries

Republican senators inserted last-minute changes into their tax overhaul bill early Saturday morning, including ones aimed at helping oil and gas companies, cruise-ship operators, auto dealers, universities and mortgage bankers.

Portugal's Mário Centeno Chosen to Lead Eurozone Finance Ministers

European finance officials on Monday chose Portugal's Finance Minister Mário Centeno to lead the group of finance ministers that steers policy in the eurozone.

SEC Chairman Clayton Says Agency Is Not Done in Addressing Uses of Bitcoin

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said the commission has more to offer on how it views the uses of bitcoin, though he stopped short of saying the SEC planned to issue formal guidance on the subject.

First U.S. Bitcoin Futures to Start Trading Next Week

The first U.S. bitcoin futures will start trading next week, as dueling Chicago futures exchanges seek to cash in on surging investor interest in the digital currency.

U.K.-EU Brexit Negotiations Stall Over Irish Border Issue

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker failed to reach a deal to advance Brexit negotiations after hours of talks Monday afternoon, while expressing confidence that they would conclude one this month.

Canada's Trudeau Says China Trade Talks to Proceed at 'Proper Pace'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was ready to forge ahead with formal talks toward a free-trade deal with China, but at "a proper pace" and with assurances any pact addresses the environment, labor standards and gender rights.

Richmond Fed Picks McKinsey Executive Thomas Barkin as President

The Richmond Fed has selected Thomas Barkin, a top executive at McKinsey & Co., as its next president and chief executive, the bank said.

Bank of Mexico Chief: All Options on Table Ahead of Policy Meeting

The new governor of the Bank of Mexico said all options are on the table ahead of next week's policy decision, his first at the helm of the bank, with inflation above expectations and the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at a December rate increase.

ISM-New York Index Reaches Four-Month High

A closely watched measure of business conditions in the New York metro area reached a four-month high in November while employment reached its highest level since August 2015, according to a report.

December 04, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)