U.S. Stocks Jump on Senate Tax Bill

U.S. stocks rose Monday as investors digested the implications of the Senate passing its version of tax reform over the weekend.

Richmond Fed Selects Thomas Barkin as Next President

The Richmond Fed has selected Thomas Barkin, a top executive at McKinsey & Co., as its next president and chief executive, the bank said.

U.K., EU Close to Breakthrough on Brexit Negotiations

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was holding key meetings with top European Union officials Monday afternoon as the two sides appeared close to a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations.

ISM-New York Index Reaches Four-Month High

A closely watched measure of business conditions in the New York metro area reached a four-month high in November while employment reached its highest level since August 2015, according to a report.

First U.S. Bitcoin Futures to Start Trading Next Week

The first U.S. bitcoin futures will start trading next week, as dueling Chicago futures exchanges seek to cash in on surging investor interest in the digital currency.

Oil Prices Wane After OPEC's Output Cap Extension

Oil prices started the week down, as the market appeared to look past OPEC's agreement late last week to extend its crude production cuts through the end of 2018.

GOP Speed on Taxes Propels Legislation, Risks Complaints

If lawmakers achieve their goal of having a final bill on the president's desk for signature before Christmas, they will have overhauled the entire U.S. tax system-affecting millions of households and businesses-in less than eight weeks between unveiling a bill and presidential signature.

U.S. Factory Orders Declined in October

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell 0.1% to a seasonally adjusted $479.6 billion in October, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.3% decline in October.

SEC Takes First Enforcement Action Against Coin Offering Firm

The SEC announced its first-ever enforcement action by its cyber unit against an initial coin offering, saying a Canadian firm violated U.S. securities laws in raising $15 million through this new, red-hot area of finance.

BOJ's Kuroda Says Rate Targets Are Appropriate

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank's current interest-rate targets are appropriate, in the latest attempt to play down speculation about an early tightening.

