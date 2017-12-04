U.S. Futures Jump on Senate Tax Bill

U.S. futures and European stocks rose Monday as investors digested news of the Senate passing its version of tax reform over the weekend.

May Meets With EU in Bid to Advance Brexit Negotiations

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May headed to Brussels for key meetings with top European Union officials as she tries to convince her EU counterparts to advance Brexit negotiations later this month.

First U.S. Bitcoin Futures to Start Trading Next Week

The first U.S. bitcoin futures will start trading next week, as dueling Chicago futures exchanges seek to cash in on surging investor interest in the digital currency.

Oil Prices Wane After OPEC's Output Cap Extension

Oil prices started the week down, as the market appeared to look past OPEC's agreement late last week to extend its crude production cuts through the end of 2018.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Report and Trade, Brazil Rates Decision

The week ahead features U.S. data on trade, productivity, employment and consumer sentiment, while Brazil's central bank could cut its benchmark interest rate to an all-time low.

Greece, Creditors Reach Deal on Latest Reforms

Greece and its international creditors reached a preliminary agreement on measures Athens must adopt, paving the way for the disbursement around $5.95 billion and bringing the country a step closer to the end of years of bailout regimes.

McKinsey Executive Barkin Expected to Lead Richmond Fed

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is expected to pick Thomas Barkin, a senior executive at McKinsey, to serve as its next president.

BOJ's Kuroda Says Rate Targets Are Appropriate

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank's current interest-rate targets are appropriate, in the latest attempt to play down speculation about an early tightening.

Senate Passes Sweeping Revision of U.S. Tax Code

Republicans navigated a thicket of internal divisions over deficits and other issues to pass the bill, which included about $1.4 trillion in tax cuts and would reduce the corporate rate to 20% from 35%.

