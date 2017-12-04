Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Report and Trade, Brazil Rates Decision

The week ahead features U.S. data on trade, productivity, employment and consumer sentiment, while Brazil's central bank could cut its benchmark interest rate to an all-time low.

U.S. Futures Jump on Senate Tax Bill

Stocks in Europe and U.S. futures rose as investors digested the implications of the Senate passing its version of tax reform over the weekend.

Oil Prices Wane After OPEC's Output Cap Extension

Oil prices started the week down, as the market appeared to look past OPEC's agreement late last week to extend its crude production cuts through the end of 2018.

Greece, Creditors Reach Deal on Latest Reforms

Greece and its international creditors reached a preliminary agreement on measures Athens must adopt, paving the way for the disbursement around $5.95 billion and bringing the country a step closer to the end of years of bailout regimes.

BOJ's Kuroda Says Rate Targets Are Appropriate

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank's current interest-rate targets are appropriate, in the latest attempt to play down speculation about an early tightening.

McKinsey Executive Barkin Expected to Lead Richmond Fed

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is expected to pick Thomas Barkin, a senior executive at McKinsey, to serve as its next president.

Senate Passes Sweeping Revision of U.S. Tax Code

Republicans navigated a thicket of internal divisions over deficits and other issues to pass the bill, which included about $1.4 trillion in tax cuts and would reduce the corporate rate to 20% from 35%.

Passage of Senate Tax Bill Puts R&D Tax Credit in Doubt

Senate Republicans, in their successful push last week to pass a sweeping tax bill, may have undermined a R&D tax credit many companies count on to encourage innovation.

Resigned to Not Getting Special Treatment, London's Bankers Brace for Brexit

After Britain voted for Brexit, the U.K.'s finance industry launched a vast lobbying offensive: The European Union better help London's banks, or the continent's businesses and consumers would suffer. That pitch hasn't worked.

Key Issues to Resolve in Congress's Tax Bill

House and Senate Republicans will now attempt to reconcile the competing tax bills they passed into one measure that can pass both chambers again. Lawmakers are confident they can finish this month.

