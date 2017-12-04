Apple Agrees to Deal With Ireland Over $15 Billion Unpaid Tax Issue

Apple and Ireland have reached an agreement on the terms of an escrow fund, allowing the transfer of roughly $15.46 billion in allegedly unpaid taxes that the European Union ordered Dublin to retrieve, beginning in the first quarter of next year, Ireland's finance chief said.

Broadcom Wants to Remake Qualcomm's Board as it Presses for Deal

After a failed attempt to buy Qualcomm Inc., Broadcom Ltd. unveiled Monday the names of 11 new directors it wants appointed to Qualcomm's board, while emphasizing it would rather talk to the company about a deal.

Hartford to Sell Life Insurance Business Hit by Financial Crisis

The Hartford Financial Services Group said it will sell an annuities operation that it has been winding down since 2012 to a group of investors, helping close the door on a painful chapter in the 207-year history of Hartford.

GNC Hires Adviser-Again-to Explore Alternatives

GNC Holdings Inc. said Monday it has hired an adviser to explore strategic alternatives nearly three months after it brought in a new chief executive.

CVS to Buy Aetna for $69 Billion, Combining Major Health-Care Players

CVS agreed to buy Aetna for about $69 billion in cash and stock in a move to transform the pharmacy company and capture more of what consumers spend on health care.

Facebook Launches Chat App for Tykes and Tweens

Facebook said it is rolling out a new messaging app for its youngest audience yet-children between the ages of six and 12, but experts are questioning whether such young children are ready for any social-media access.

Rio Tinto Names Simon Thompson as New Chairman

Rio Tinto has turned to Simon Thompson, a boardroom veteran with mining-industry experience under his belt, to succeed Jan du Plessis as chairman from next year.

Crown Resorts Vows to Defend Against Class Action on China Arrests

A new lawsuit alleges Crown Resorts Ltd. misled investors about the risks involved in its efforts to woo Chinese high-rollers, the latest fallout for the Australian casino operator after its employees were arrested in China for gambling crimes last year.

Visa Fires Top Executive Who Handled PayPal, Apple Partnerships

Visa fired Jim McCarthy, one of its most high-profile executives, citing behavior that violated company policy.

Apple's First Medical Study Signals Broader Health Ambitions

Apple last week released an app that will enable it to test the Apple Watch's ability to track irregular heart rhythms as part of a study with Stanford, more evidence that Apple wants part of the $3.2 trillion U.S. health-care market.

