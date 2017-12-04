Nissan Robotaxis Will Hit the Road in March

With the announcement that testing would begin in March, the company has laid out its first concrete plan to get its vehicles on the streets of Japan.

Under Armour Taps Bergman to Be CFO

Under Armour Inc. named a new finance chief and a digital product leader Monday as the sportswear maker shuffled its executive ranks and continued a restructuring effort during a sales slump.

Merrill Lynch Says It Will Remain in Broker Recruiting Pact

Merrill Lynch will remain part of a recruiting pact that its biggest competitors have recently abandoned, a move that may help with retaining and recruiting when Wall Street brokerages are under threat from independent rivals.

Toys 'R' Us Looks to Close Some U.K. Stores

Toys "R" Us Inc. has begun the process of seeking creditor support to restructure its U.K. arm.

Montana Is Latest State to Sue Purdue Pharma Over Opioid Crisis

Montana has become the latest state to sue Purdue Pharma LP for its alleged role in the opioid crisis, as the maker of OxyContin presses for joint talks with states to resolve similar, widespread accusations.

Cadillac Marketing Chief Leaving Luxury Brand

The marketing chief for General Motors Co.'s Cadillac division is leaving the luxury brand following a four-year turnaround effort has seen U.S. market share slide, even as the brand grows rapidly in China.

Oprah Winfrey Sells Part of Stake in OWN Network to Discovery

Discovery Communications is taking majority control of OWN, the cable network it co-owns with Oprah Winfrey.

'House of Cards' Will Return on Netflix, Without Spacey

"House of Cards" will return on Netflix for one more season, ending speculation that the sexual harassment scandal that led to the firing of actor Kevin Spacey would also end the political drama.

The CVS-Aetna Gamble: a Health-Care Giant Not Built Around Doctors

CVS Health and Aetna say their combination will result in better care and convenience and lower costs. But the merged company will lack a strong foundation of the people with the most power to achieve those goals.

Real Estate Developer Woodbridge Group Files for Bankruptcy

Real-estate developer Woodbridge Group has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it grapples with questions about its fundraising practices from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)