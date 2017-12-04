GEMS picks JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, BAML for $5 Billion IPO -Reuters

GEMS Education's owners have chosen JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its initial public offering, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

Continue Reading Below

--GEMS, which operates more than 250 schools in 14 countries, could have a market capitalization of around $4.5 billion-$5 billion, Reuters said.

--The listing is expected to take place in London in 2018, according to Reuters.

Full story: http://reut.rs/2AsLtol

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

December 04, 2017 06:53 ET (11:53 GMT)