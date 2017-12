Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after strong economic data and a deal between drug-store chain CVS and insurer Aetna.

Continue Reading Below

Dollar General is among the fastest expanding retail chains because the deep discounter has focused on an increasingly frugal and under-served rural population, The Wall Street Journal reported.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 16:37 ET (21:37 GMT)