Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

04 December 2017

PRESS RELEASE

December 4, 2017

Saint-Gobain ACQUIRES Wattex, THE FLEMISH

ROOF REINFORCEMENT SPECIALIST

Saint-Gobain has finalized the acquisition of 100% of the equity capital of Wattex, a business owned by the founding family Baert and manufacturing non-woven specialty products for the bitumen roof market. Founded in 1953, and located in the region of Antwerp in Belgium, this company produces non-woven carriers made from glass-fiber reinforced polyester providing excellent performance to waterproofing membranes for roofs.

After taking over the German firm Kirson finalized in October, this Wattex acquisition will enable Saint-Gobain's Adfors business to develop new solutions with its customers and extend its line of reinforcement products on the roofing market.

The acquisition will allow the Group to strengthen its positioning in high performance solutions for housing and construction.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

EUR39.1 billion in sales in 2016

Operates in 67 countries

More than 170,000 employees

www.saint-gobain.com

@saintgobain

