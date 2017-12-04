On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, December 4 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 798,540 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 14,300 14,495 14,075 14,295 13,850 445 136,910 109,036

Mar-18 14,530 14,645 14,400 14,540 14,150 390 42 174

Apr-18 14,760 14,760 14,590 14,675 14,300 375 4 80

May-18 14,760 15,020 14,565 14,795 14,315 480 632,140 328,288

Jun-18 15,030 15,030 14,945 14,985 14,420 565 18 276

Jul-18 14,910 15,175 14,740 15,030 14,395 635 92 272

Aug-18 14,920 15,205 14,800 15,195 14,580 615 960 128

Sep-18 15,015 15,325 14,905 15,140 14,665 475 28,360 27,420

Oct-18 - - - 14,915 14,915 0 0 14

Nov-18 15,095 15,365 15,040 15,210 14,750 460 14 36

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

