Airbus's maintains its objective of delivering more than 700 aircraft this year, despite late engine deliveries for the A320neo, Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier told Les Echos on Monday.

--At the end of November, slightly less than 600 aircraft had been delivered, Mr. Bregier told the newspaper.

December 04, 2017 05:06 ET (10:06 GMT)