Oil Futures Fall as Dollar Rebounds

Oil futures fall in Asian trading on Monday as the dollar firmed up, erasing some of the jump seen to end last week that was in part the result of greenback weakness.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.8% at $57.89 a barrel in the Globex trading session. February Brent fell 0.6% to $63.34.

--With the production-cap agreement out of the way, the market is set to be data-dependent. CBA's Vivek Dhar added oil could get support from Libya and Nigeria not being expected to further increase output under the extended deal.

December 03, 2017