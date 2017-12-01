What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 1, 2017).

The U.S. economy is headed into the final stretch of 2017 powered by one of the sturdiest periods of growth in its nine-year expansion, a vigor that is driving stock-market indexes to new highs.

The Dow posted its biggest one-day point gain in a year and closed above 24000 for the first time. The blue-chip index surged 331.67 to 24272.35. Meanwhile, all 11 S&P 500 sectors rose.

CVS is moving closer to buying Aetna for more than $66 billion, a deal that would create a health-care-industry behemoth.

Icahn is turning his sights on SandRidge Energy and contemplating steps to overturn the oil-and-gas firm's board.

OPEC and a Russia-led group of big oil producers agreed to keep limiting their output through 2018.

A showdown among the world's major steelmaking nations failed to patch a rift between the U.S. and China.

Trump will nominate Jelena McWilliams, Fifth Third Bancorp.'s chief legal officer, to lead the FDIC.

The SEC is changing the way it appoints in-house judges who hear some of its enforcement cases.

Kroger's sales rose, boosted by online ordering and price cuts, as the grocer fights rising competition.

Lauer apologized after being fired from NBC's "Today" show for alleged sexual harassment, but contested some of the accounts.

