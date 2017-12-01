Shire Appoints New Chief Scientific Officer, Chief Medical Officer

Shire PLC (SHP.LN) said on Friday that it has appointed Dr. Andreas Busch as executive vice president, head of research and development and chief scientific officer.

The pharmaceutical company said the Dr. Busch will become a member of its executive committee in January 2018, joining Shire after 13 years at Bayer AG (BAYN.XE).

Shire also said it was appointing its current head of research and development, Dr. Howard Mayer, as its chief medial officer, also effective in January.

December 01, 2017 03:32 ET (08:32 GMT)