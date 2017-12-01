Santander Agrees to Sell TotalBank to BCI for $528 Million

Spain's Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) said on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Banco Popular Espanol SA has agreed to sell TotalBank to Chile's Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI.SN) for $528 million.

TotalBank is a Florida-based retail and commercial bank with a total of 18 branches and about $3.1 billion in assets that has been fully owned by Banco Popular since 2007.

"While TotalBank is an excellent franchise, it is not a natural fit with our existing U.S. business," said Santander's executive chairman, Ana Botin.

Santander said the sale will contribute five basis points to its core equity tier-one capital ratio and 60 basis points to Banco Popular's CET1 ratio.

December 01, 2017 05:17 ET (10:17 GMT)