RBS Shuts 259 British Branches as It Expands E-Banking -Reuters

Royal Bank of Scotland will close 259 branches and cut 680 jobs to reduce costs and encourage customers to use online and mobile services, Reuters reports.

--The part-government-owned bank already announced the closure of 180 branches in March, putting 1,000 jobs at risk, Reuters says.

--RBS closed its "bad bank" on Thursday, after the U.K. government said in November it plans to start selling 15 billion pounds of shares in RBS next year, according to Reuters.

December 01, 2017 02:39 ET (07:39 GMT)