Productivity, Nonfarm Payrolls on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1000 Factory Orders Oct -0.3% (9) +1.4%
Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Oct $47.4B (9) $43.5B
0945 Markit Services PMI Nov N/A 54.7*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Nov 59.4 (9) 60.1
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Nov +175K (4) +235K
0830 Productivity (Revised) 3Q +3.2% (9) +3.0%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 3Q +0.3% (9) +0.5%**
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 2 238K (6) 238K
1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$17.5B (4) +$20.83B
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Nov +190k (10) +261K
0830 Unemployment Rate Nov 4.1% (9) 4.1%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Nov +0.3% (8) -0.04%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 99.4 (6) 98.5****
(Prelim)
1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct -0.4% (5) +0.3%
*Nov Flash Reading
**3Q Preliminary Reading
***All private-sector workers
****End-Nov Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
