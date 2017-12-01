On Our Radar

Productivity, Nonfarm Payrolls on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 1000 Factory Orders Oct -0.3% (9) +1.4%

Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Oct $47.4B (9) $43.5B

0945 Markit Services PMI Nov N/A 54.7*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Nov 59.4 (9) 60.1

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Nov +175K (4) +235K

0830 Productivity (Revised) 3Q +3.2% (9) +3.0%**

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 3Q +0.3% (9) +0.5%**

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 2 238K (6) 238K

1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$17.5B (4) +$20.83B

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Nov +190k (10) +261K

0830 Unemployment Rate Nov 4.1% (9) 4.1%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Nov +0.3% (8) -0.04%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 99.4 (6) 98.5****

(Prelim)

1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct -0.4% (5) +0.3%

*Nov Flash Reading

**3Q Preliminary Reading

***All private-sector workers

****End-Nov Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 14:11 ET (19:11 GMT)