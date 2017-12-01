Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to the FBI

Mike Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about communications with the Russian ambassador late last year, becoming the senior-most Trump aide to face criminal charges in the sprawling special counsel probe.

U.S. Stocks End Lower but Recover From Sharp Drop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 350 points before sharply paring declines Friday in its most turbulent session of the year.

GOP Says It Has Enough Votes to Pass Senate Tax Bill

Senate Republicans, pushing to notch a major legislative victory, locked in enough votes to pass a sweeping tax overhaul later Friday after winning over wavering GOP senators in a flurry of last-minute dealmaking.

White House Appoints Hensarling Aide to CFPB Role

The White House appointed Brian Johnson, a Republican congressional lawyer, to assist the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new interim chief, Mick Mulvaney, as he takes charge of the agency.

Fed's Bullard Warns More Rate Increases Would Raise Risk of Recession

St. Louis Fed chief warns of a possible inversion of the flattening bond-market yield curve, which often is an indication of impending economic troubles.

Bitcoin Futures Set to Start Trading as Regulator Gives Thumbs Up

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it will allow two major Chicago exchanges, CME Group and Cboe Global Markets, to launch bitcoin futures.

Dudley Suggests Tax Cuts Could Lead Fed to Raise Rates

New York Fed President William Dudley said that he sees a "reasonable case" to raise short-term interest rates next month and that any new fiscal stimulus approved by lawmakers in Washington could shape the central bank's expectations for additional rate increases next year.

Manufacturing Expands at Slower Rate in November

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity cooled modestly for the second straight month in November, but the reading still shows a strong factory sector.

Bitcoin Is the World's Hottest Currency, but No One's Using It

As businesses accepting bitcoin payments find few takers, the virtual currency is a long way from its traditional counterparts.

Brazil Growth Slowed Amid Political Upheaval

Brazil's economy slowed to 0.1% growth in the third quarter amid heightened political turmoil, though increases in private consumption and investment suggested that a recovery from the country's longest recession on record is strengthening.

