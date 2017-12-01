Fed's Bullard Warns More Rate Increases Would Raise Risk of Recession

St. Louis Fed chief warns of a possible inversion of the flattening bond-market yield curve, which often is an indication of impending economic troubles.

Bitcoin Futures Set to Start Trading as Regulator Gives Thumbs Up

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it will allow two major Chicago exchanges, CME Group and Cboe Global Markets, to launch bitcoin futures.

Dudley Suggests Tax Cuts Could Lead Fed to Raise Rates

New York Fed President William Dudley said that he sees a "reasonable case" to raise short-term interest rates next month and that any new fiscal stimulus approved by lawmakers in Washington could shape the central bank's expectations for additional rate increases next year.

U.S. Pause Flat After Rally

U.S. stocks paused Friday following a rally that lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its biggest one-day gain of the year.

Manufacturing Expands at Slower Rate in November

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity cooled for the second straight month in November, after hitting its highest level in 13 years earlier this fall.

Bitcoin Is the World's Hottest Currency, but No One's Using It

As businesses accepting bitcoin payments find few takers, the virtual currency is a long way from its traditional counterparts.

Brazil Growth Slowed Amid Political Upheaval

Brazil's economy slowed to 0.1% growth in the third quarter amid heightened political turmoil, though increases in private consumption and investment suggested that a recovery from the country's longest recession on record is strengthening.

Flynn to Plead Guilty to Lying to the FBI

Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, is expected to plead guilty Friday morning to lying to the FBI about his communications with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in December 2016, according to a court document.

Oil Jumps After OPEC Output Extension

Oil prices rose after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other big producers including Russia agreed to keep limiting their output through the end of 2018.

Canadian Economic Growth Slows in Third Quarter

The Canadian economy slowed markedly in the third quarter after posting its best 12-month run in over a decade, as stoppages and maintenance work at auto-assembly plants led to a decline in exports.

