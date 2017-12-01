Dudley Suggests Tax Cuts Could Lead Fed to Raise Rates

New York Fed President William Dudley said that he sees a "reasonable case" to raise short-term interest rates next month and that any new fiscal stimulus approved by lawmakers in Washington could shape the central bank's expectations for additional rate increases next year.

Bitcoin Futures Set to Start Trading as Regulator Gives Thumbs Up

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it will allow two major Chicago exchanges, CME Group and Cboe Global Markets, to launch bitcoin futures.

At Odds With Official PMI, Caixin China PMI Slows in November

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in November, according to a private gauge, which offered a conflicting signal of factory activity in the world's second-largest economy after official data showed unexpected strength.

Global Stocks Slip on U.S. Tax Reform Setback

European stocks and U.S. equity futures dropped ahead of the open in New York, weighed by complications in the Republican effort to overhaul the tax code.

Japan's Inflation Picks Up Pace, Labor Market Tightens

Japanese consumer prices rose for the 10th straight month in October and at a faster pace, while the labor market tightened again offering small signs of progress in Japan's efforts to boost inflation and strengthen growth.

Export-Import Bank on Track to Be a Drain on Taxpayers Next Year

U.S. taxpayers could be on the hook starting next year for operating expenses at the Export-Import Bank, a trade-finance agency that can't generate enough revenue because its leadership is in limbo due to congressional inaction.

Oil Jumps After OPEC Output Extension

Oil prices rose after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other big producers including Russia agreed to keep limiting their output through the end of 2018.

South Korea's Inflation Slows Despite Trade, GDP Gains

South Korean economic data offered mixed signals Friday, with the economy growing faster than initially estimated and trade strengthening, while inflation dropped to an 11-month low, a day after the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in over six years.

China Tightens Rules on Microlenders

Chinese authorities are toughening a crackdown on small online consumer lenders, outlining new rules and licensing inspections to try to impose order on a fast-growing, unruly corner of the financial system.

December 01, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)