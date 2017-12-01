U.S. Auto Makers Post Mixed November Sales Results

Detroit auto makers reported mixed sales results for November, with GM and Fiat Chrysler reporting declines while Ford gained ground amid strong demand for its pickup trucks and SUVs.

Tencent Music, Spotify Weigh Stake Swap Ahead of IPOs

The music group of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and Sweden's Spotify are in talks to swap stakes of up to 10% in each other's businesses ahead of their expected public listings next year.

Chinese Battery Champion Has Fully Charged IPO

China has the world's largest market for electric cars and wants its companies to dominate globally when it comes to the batteries that power these vehicles. That makes the initial public offering of a turbocharged player at the center of that effort well worth watching.

Tilton Loses Fight for Control of Portfolio Companies

A judge has backed a bid to oust Lynn Tilton from control of some of the companies she has been running, finding the businesses belong to investors who once backed her.

Verizon's New Ad Campaign: We're More Than Just a Wireless Network

Verizon is rethinking its marketing strategy in an effort to promote its technology products-and the role they play in society-to businesses and investors.

Disney Sues Redbox Over Digital Movie Sales

Walt Disney Co. sued Redbox in an attempt to stop the DVD rental company from selling digital copies of its movies, alleging that the sales infringe on Disney's copyrights.

Carlyle Paring Its Stake In Bond Manager TCW Group

Carlyle Group LP said it agreed to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group Inc. to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co.

China Tightens Rules on Microlenders

Chinese authorities are toughening a crackdown on small online consumer lenders, outlining new rules and licensing inspections to try to impose order on a fast-growing, unruly corner of the financial system.

Shell Strikes Deal to Develop Vast Australian Coal-Seam Gas Fields

Royal Dutch Shell has moved to unleash a massive natural-gas resource buried in coal deposits in eastern Australia in a development that will see fuel flow to its majority owned liquefied natural gas venture on the country's tropical coast.

Maersk Oil Gets Green Light For $3.2 Billion Tyra Field Redevelopment

Maersk Oil has been given the go-ahead to fully redevelop the Tyra gas field in the Danish North Sea.

