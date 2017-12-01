Brazil Posts November Trade Surplus of $3.5 Billion

Brazil posted a lower-than-expected, but still strong, trade surplus in November, the country's trade ministry said Friday.

The country had a $3.5 billion trade surplus last month, down from $5.3 billion in October. Markets' median forecast was $4.5 billion, according to Itau bank.

In November, Brazil exported $16.7 billion worth of goods and services, compared with $18.9 billion in October. Imports totaled $13.1 billion in November, down from $13.7 billion in October.

For the year through November, Brazil posted a trade surplus of $62 billion, the ministry said. Economists surveyed by the country's central bank last week forecast a $65.5 billion trade surplus for this year.

