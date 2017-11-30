What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 30, 2017).

Senate Republicans are weighing whether to cut the corporate tax rate less deeply than Trump has demanded, a move that could make it easier to pass the tax bill.

House Republicans are set to propose a revamp of the student-loan program that would cap borrowing.

Congress is headed for a showdown on whether to insert several health measures in year-end bills.

Kushner was interviewed this month by Special Counsel Mueller's team, whose questions focused on Flynn's activities.

Trump retweeted videos posted by a British anti-Islam group that purported to show violent acts by Muslims.

North Korea's latest missile test appeared aimed at showing Pyongyang's nuclear advances while not provoking U.S. military action.

Egypt's Sisi ordered security forces to use "brute force" to rid Sinai of Islamic State-linked militants after a Sufi-leaning mosque attack.

The U.S. rejected China's demand that it be treated as a "market economy" under global trading rules.

Beijing is evicting migrant workers from poorer areas as part of a drive to revamp the Chinese capital.

Justices pushed back against claims that police should have broad access to Americans' digital data.

A convicted war criminal from Bosnia died after drinking poison in front of a U.N. tribunal in The Hague.

