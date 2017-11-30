What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 30, 2017).

NBC fired "Today" co-anchor Lauer after an allegation of sexual misconduct, leaving the network with its top franchise in crisis.

Bitcoin has been transformed from a curiosity among techies to a hot topic for mainstream investors as its value has skyrocketed.

Nasdaq aims to launch bitcoin futures and Cantor plans bitcoin derivatives.

Wells Fargo may face an OCC enforcement action over improprieties in its auto-insurance and mortgage operations.

Trump nominated economist Marvin Goodfriend to fill one of three vacancies on the Fed board.

The U.S. economy is running at its full potential for the first time in a decade, a report said.

The S&P 500 eased as financial shares gained and tech stocks slid. The Dow rose 103.97 to 23940.68.

Chipotle's founder is stepping down as CEO as the restaurant chain struggles to win back customers.

BuzzFeed is laying off about 100 employees and reorganizing its ad sales and business operations.

China's HNA is preparing to sell some foreign assets to help service its debt and satisfy regulators.

Britain's Cineworld is in advanced talks to buy U.S. movie-theater chain Regal for $3.1 billion.

Snapchat simplified its app design as it seeks to increase daily users.

