Utilities Up On View For Electricity Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose on optimism for a rebound in electricity prices. The recent acceleration of economic growth in the U.S., which could be perpetuated by tax cuts, bodes well for electricity demand. But the increased supply of relatively cheap and renewable energy sources in many states has contributed to a steady decline in wholesale electricity prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The number of buyers of liquefied natural gas globally is growing rapidly, says Hiroki Sato, chief fuel transactions officer at the world's top LNG buyer Jera Co., as reported earlier.

November 30, 2017