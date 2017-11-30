USDA Oct Farm Prices - Nov 30

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers

for their products in October was -5.2% From September, but +8.3% From

a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

October Prices Received Index Decreased 5.2 Percent

The October Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 87.3,

decreased 5.2 percent from September 2017. At 82.2, the Crop Production Index

decreased 8.1 percent. At 94.1, the Livestock Production Index decreased

0.7 percent. Producers received lower prices for market eggs, broilers,

apples, and potatoes but higher prices for cattle, lettuce, sweet corn, and

hay. Compared with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is up

8.3 percent. The Crop Production Index increased 3.8 percent. The Livestock

Production Index increased 14 percent. In addition to prices, the indexes are

influenced by the volume change of commodities producers market. Increased

monthly movement of soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves offset the decreased

marketing of cattle, milk, broilers, and wheat. The Food Commodities Index,

at 92.8, decreased 4.0 percent from the previous month but increased

10 percent from October 2016.

October Prices Paid Index Up 0.7 Percent

The October Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,

and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 107.6, is up 0.7 percent from September 2017

and 4.6 percent from October 2016. Higher prices in October for feeder

cattle, feeder pigs, wage rates, and hay & forages more than offset lower

prices for other services, gasoline, feed grains, and milk cows.

Index Summary Table

=========================================================================

2016 2016 2017 2017

Index --------------------------------------------------------

1990-92=100 Sep Oct Sep Oct

=========================================================================

Prices Received 86.4 80.6 92.1 87.3

Prices Paid 103.5 102.9 106.8 107.6

Ratio 1/ 83 79 86 81

=========================================================================

1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by

farmers.

November 30, 2017 15:23 ET (20:23 GMT)