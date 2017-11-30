Telecoms Up On Growth Prospects -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as traders bet the launch of the "5G" data network would open up new business lines.

Verizon Communications, for example, said it would compete with broadband service provider by offering high-speed wireless Internet service directly to homes. "Verizon's initial fixed wireless implementation seems clunky and it withheld its pricing strategy," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients. "Nevertheless, we find the rapidly declining cost of mobile data, including on LTE, to be compelling over time."

Hollywood studio STX Entertainment, a relatively new entrant that has produced the "Bad Moms" movies among others, may receive a $35 million investment from John Malone's Liberty Global that values the studio at $1.37 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

November 30, 2017 16:43 ET (21:43 GMT)