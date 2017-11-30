Pelosi says Conyers should resign from Congress

The top Democrat in the U.S. House says Michigan Rep. John Conyers should resign in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that the accusations against Conyers are “serious, disappointing and very credible. It’s very sad.”

Conyers is the longest serving member of the House. He has faced increasing calls from House Democrats for him to step down as several former aides have come forward to accuse him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

On Wednesday, Conyers’ Detroit-area attorney Arnold Reed told the AP that Conyers is innocent and has no plans to step down. Conyers was hospitalized in Detroit on Thursday.

Pelosi told reporters “zero tolerance means consequences - for everyone no matter how great the legacy it’s not licensed to harass or discriminate. In fact it makes it even more disappointing.”