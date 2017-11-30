OPEC Is Expected to Extend Cuts, but Questions Remain Over Length

Continue Reading Below

OPEC members said they were poised to agree to extend their efforts to cut crude-oil production through the end of June and possibly through all of 2018.

A Year After OPEC's Deal, Anticipation Is High for Continued Cuts

The oil market is confronting a make-or-break moment as traders gauge whether major producers will come through on an expected deal this week to continue curbing output through the end of next year.

Oil Nudges Higher Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices recovered slightly having fallen steadily this week on uncertainty over the outcome of a meeting between oil producers where further production cuts will be discussed.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks Edge Higher as Gains for Financial Shares Offset Tech Weakness

Global investors continued to dump shares of technology companies and move into financials on the last trading day of the month, echoing moves on Wall Street.

Bitcoin Goes to the Big Four: PwC Accepts First Digital-Currency Payment

Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said it accepted a payment in bitcoin for its advisory services, its first in a virtual currency.

Rise in Eurozone Inflation Boosts ECB

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone rebounded in November as the unemployment rate hit its lowest level since the start of 2009, offering some encouragement to the European Central Bank.

China Economic Data Exceeds Estimates, Driven by Export Demand

Activity in China's critical manufacturing sector picked up in November, as robust global demand for Chinese exports boosted the world's second-largest economy.

Russia Plans First Sale of Yuan Bonds

Russia is planning to sell dim-sum bonds for the first time, as it turns to Chinese investors during a period of strained relations with Western nations.

Bank of Korea Calls Time on Record Low Rate

South Korea became the first major Asian economy to raise its main policy rate since the Federal Reserve started increasing U.S. rates two years ago, the latest sign of a global move away from crisis-era stimulus measures.

French Inflation Strengthens in November

French inflation strengthened in November for the fourth month in a row, statistics showed Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)