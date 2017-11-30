Credit Suisse Decides the Best Target Is One You Can Hit

Tidjane Thiam has learned to be a little more cautious since he took the reins at Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank's CEO set fresh profit and payout goals its investor day, but the strong share-price reaction is a slight surprise.

Fed Official Steps Up Concern Over Bitcoin

Digital currencies such as bitcoin may not be secure enough for widespread public use, Federal Reserve official Randal Quarles said, stepping up the agency's concern over the highflying virtual currency.

Bitcoin Goes to the Big Four: PwC Accepts First Digital-Currency Payment

Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said it accepted a payment in bitcoin for its advisory services, its first in a virtual currency.

Here's the Credit Card That's Gathering Dust in Your Wallet

Long a staple, credit cards offered by giant retailers like Sears and Macy's are losing out as retailers shut locations and consumers flock to shopping at online rivals like Amazon.

Credit Suisse Restructuring Complete in 2018

Credit Suisse plans to complete its group restructuring in 2018, as it raised its profit target for wealth-management in Asia-Pacific and announced new guidance until 2020.

Fed's Kaplan Supports Rate Increase in 'Near Future'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Thursday he thinks a rate increase in the "near future" would be wise, citing a low U.S. jobless rate and the likelihood of further labor-market tightening next year.

Aviva Upgrades Its Earnings Growth Targets

Aviva said it is raising its expectations for annual earnings growth to more than 5% a year from 2019 onward.

The Return of the Repo: A Market's Postcrisis Comeback

An obscure but vital corner of financial markets is making a comeback after the financial crisis-repos-as banks begin to rejoin the increasingly buoyant market.

Erdogan Allowed Turkish Banks to Help Iran Launder Money, Witness Says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally approved the use of Turkish banks to help Iran facilitate international payments that violated U.S. economic sanctions, a key government witness testified in a closely watched Manhattan trial.

Australia Financial Scandals Force Industry Probe

Following a string of industry scandals, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a royal commission will conduct a one-year inquiry into the nation's banks, financial-services firms, insurers and pension funds.

November 30, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)