OPEC Agrees to Limit Oil Output Through 2018

OPEC and a Russia-led group of big-oil producers agreed to keep limiting their output through the end of 2018, as they seek to provide assurance for an oil industry still working through a fragile recovery.

Oil Prices Rise After OPEC Announces Deal

Oil prices closed higher on Thursday, after a group of major oil producers agreed to extend supply cuts through the end of next year.

Icahn Considers Board Fight at SandRidge Energy

Investor Carl Icahn is venting his anger with SandRidge Energy a week after becoming its biggest shareholder and contemplating steps to overturn the company's board.

Natural Gas Falls on Fluctuating Weather Forecasts

Natural gas prices settled nearly 5% lower Thursday, weighed down by uncertainty surrounding weather patterns over the next month. Also, the EIA reported weekly stockpiles fell by less than expected.

Power Shift: How Natural Gas and Renewables Dethroned King Coal

For decades, burning coal was mainly how power companies generated the electricity to cool homes, run factories, and brighten streets. But coal has faded, and natural gas last year passed it as the leading source of electricity in the U.S.

Top Oil Officials Are Detained in Venezuela for Alleged Corruption

Intelligence officers detained two former top ministers for alleged corruption in Venezuela, as President Nicolas Maduro consolidates power ahead of a reelection campaign.

Electricity Prices Plummet as Gas and Wind Gain Traction

The rapid rise of wind and natural gas as sources of electricity is roiling U.S. power markets, forcing more companies to close older generating plants.

Why the Oil Recovery Is About More Than OPEC Cuts

Nearly a year into an OPEC-led agreement to curb global oil production, crude prices have risen to their highest levels since 2015. But prices have also been lifted by rising global demand and geopolitical risks.

A Year After OPEC's Deal, Anticipation Is High for Continued Cuts

The oil market is confronting a make-or-break moment as traders gauge whether major producers will come through on an expected deal this week to continue curbing output through the end of next year.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 24, more than expected, but supplies of gasoline and other fuels rose significantly, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

November 30, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)