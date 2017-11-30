OPEC Is Expected to Extend Cuts, but Questions Remain Over Length

OPEC members said they were poised to agree to extend their efforts to cut crude-oil production through the end of June and possibly through all of 2018.

Nearly a year into an OPEC-led agreement to curb global oil production, crude prices have risen to their highest levels since 2015. But prices have also been lifted by rising global demand and geopolitical risks.

Oil prices recovered slightly having fallen steadily this week on uncertainty over the outcome of a meeting between oil producers where further production cuts will be discussed.

The oil market is confronting a make-or-break moment as traders gauge whether major producers will come through on an expected deal this week to continue curbing output through the end of next year.

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show U.S. stockpiles of natural gas fell by 36.7 billion cubic feet, less than average for this time of year.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are trying to hammer out differences over petroleum output ahead of OPEC's meeting, highlighting the fragility of an energy alliance between the world's two largest crude-oil producers.

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 24, more than expected, but supplies of gasoline and other fuels rose significantly, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Oil prices fell for a third straight day Wednesday as investors became less certain that major oil producing nations will strike a deal to extend their output cuts.

Shell is finally scrapping its much-hated scrip-dividend program, with its accompanying shareholder dilution. Great news-but a closer look at the company's financials and strategy raises some questions.

November 30, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)