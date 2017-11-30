Analysts See Below-Average Draw From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show U.S. stockpiles of natural gas fell by 36.7 billion cubic feet, less than average for this time of year.

Russia, Saudi Arabia Clash Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Russia and Saudi Arabia are trying to hammer out differences over petroleum output ahead of OPEC's meeting, highlighting the fragility of an energy alliance between the world's two largest crude-oil producers.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 24, more than expected, but supplies of gasoline and other fuels rose significantly, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Oil Falls For Third Straight Day

Oil prices fell for a third straight day Wednesday as investors became less certain that major oil producing nations will strike a deal to extend their output cuts.

SBM Offshore to Pay $238 Million to Settle U.S. Bribery Charges

Shell's Gift to Investors Could Prove Premature

Shell is finally scrapping its much-hated scrip-dividend program, with its accompanying shareholder dilution. Great news-but a closer look at the company's financials and strategy raises some questions.

A Year After OPEC's Deal, Anticipation Is High for Continued Cuts

The oil market is confronting a make-or-break moment as traders gauge whether major producers will come through on an expected deal this week to continue curbing output through the end of next year.

Hopes for OPEC Action Boost Banks' Oil-Price Forecasts

Banks raised their oil-price forecasts for the second month in a row in November amid mounting expectations that OPEC and other big producers will reach a deal to support the market.

The New Corporate Perk: Gassing Up at Work

Customers of apps with names like Booster Fuels, InstaFuel and Filld can bring the gas station to their cars, filling up their gas tanks while they are at the office, the gym or even asleep.

EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Signals His Environmental Strategy

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt indicated how he plans to protect the environment in a visit to Walt Disney World's food-waste program.

November 30, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)