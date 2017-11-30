Credit Suisse Restructuring Complete in 2018

Credit Suisse plans to complete its group restructuring in 2018, as it raised its profit target for wealth-management in Asia-Pacific and announced new guidance until 2020.

Aviva Upgrades Its Earnings Growth Targets

Aviva said it is raising its expectations for annual earnings growth to more than 5% a year from 2019 onward.

Alibaba Sells $7 Billion in Dollar Bonds

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has started marketing what is likely to be a multibillion U.S.-dollar bond issue, its second visit to the bond markets in three years.

Uber Lawyer Says Ex-Employee's Payout Was 'Extortionist' Move

Demands by a former Uber Technologies employee, who received $4.5 million in a settlement over his claims about the company's secrecy measures, were 'extortionist,' a Uber attorney testified. The judge disagreed.

World's Biggest Shipbroker Clarkson Hit by Cyberattack

Clarkson, the world's biggest shipbroker, is bracing for part of its confidential data to go public after refusing to pay ransom to hackers that breached its computer systems.

Siemens Picks Frankfurt for IPO of $47 Billion Health Unit

Siemens said it would list its health-care business next year on the Frankfurt stock exchange, not New York, paving the way for one of the largest public offerings in Europe in years.

SBM Offshore to Pay $238 Million to Settle U.S. Bribery Charges

How a Small Bet on Tencent Made an African Firm One of the World's Most Valuable

Naspers, Africa's most valuable company, is now suddenly one of the world's most valuable companies, too-thanks to its 33.3% stake in Tencent.

New Migraine Drugs Show Promise in Race to Sell Next-Generation Treatments

Researchers outlined positive data for two of the most advanced migraine drugs in development, from Teva and a Novartis-Amgen partnership, reinforcing the promise of a new class of treatment for the debilitating headaches.

Glitch Leaves American Scrambling for Pilots on 15,000 Holiday Flights

American Airlines was scrambling on Wednesday to entice pilots to cover for a computer glitch that left the carrier short of aviators for 15,000 flights during the upcoming Christmas travel period.

November 30, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)