ISM Manufacturing PMI Expected to Show Dip -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Nov N/A 53.8*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 58.0 (21) 58.7

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.5% (15) +0.3%

N/A Auto Sales Nov 17.5M (18) 18.09M

*Nov Flash Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)