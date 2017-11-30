ISM Manufacturing PMI Expected to Show Dip -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Nov N/A 53.8*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 58.0 (21) 58.7
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.5% (15) +0.3%
N/A Auto Sales Nov 17.5M (18) 18.09M
*Nov Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 30, 2017 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)