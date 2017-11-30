CVS Health Closes In on Deal to Buy Aetna

CVS Health Corp. is moving closer to a deal to buy Aetna Inc. for more than $66 billion in cash and stock. The deal, which could be announced by Monday, would create a health-care-industry behemoth selling everything from drugs to insurance.

The companies are in advanced stages of negotiating a deal, according to people familiar with the matter. It would likely be valued at between $200 and $205 per Aetna share and be comprised mainly of cash, some of the people said.

It is still possible the timing could slip or that the companies will fail to reach a deal.

Aetna shares closed Wednesday at $179.57. The stock was trading at about $160 when The Wall Street Journal reported on the possibility of a deal with CVS on Oct. 26, meaning that a price of over $200 a share would represent a premium of more than 25%.

