Barclays Appoints Board Members of Ring-Fenced U.K. Bank

Barclays PLC (BARC.LN) on Thursday announced the appointment of the majority of the board of its ring-fenced U.K. bank unit, due to begin operations from April 2018.

Continue Reading Below

The bank said that Ashok Vaswani, current chief executive of Barclays UK, will be CEO of the ring-fenced unit. Anna Cross, current chief financial officer of Barclays UK, will be CFO.

Barclays has also named five non-executive directors, Michael Jary, Avid Larizadeh Duggan, Kathryn Matthews, Andrew Ratcliffe and Sir John Timpson. Barclays said the non-executive appointments will take effect from the beginning of 2018, and it intends to add two more non-executives early in the year.

Sir Ian Cheshire has already been appointed as chairman of the ring-fenced unit, which will provide retail banking in the U.K.

Shares are up 0.2% at 194.60 pence at 0959 GMT.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 05:16 ET (10:16 GMT)