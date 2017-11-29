Volkswagen Fined EUR450,000 by Dutch Consumer Watchdog

Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) has been fined 450,000 euros ($534,689) by the Dutch consumers and markets authority for misleading consumers in advertisements for its diesel-engine cars, the regulator said.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, or ACM, imposed the fine on Volkswagen because the car maker advertised its vehicles as environmentally friendly in the period from 2009 to 2015, although "the results of emission tests had been manipulated by illegal software," according to a release ACM posted on its website Tuesday.

The ACM said Volkswagen may appeal the decision.

Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment.

The fine comes on top of charges of around $30 billion emanating from the German car maker's diesel emissions scandal. In 2015, Volkswagen's admitted that some 11 million of its diesel vehicles were equipped with software that helped them dodge emissions testing.

