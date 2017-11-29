Peugeot Seeks Opel Refund From GM Over CO2 Emissions -Reuters

LIVE Fed Chair Janet Yellen Testimony

Peugeot Seeks Opel Refund From GM Over CO2 Emissions

Dow Jones Newswires

Peugeot SA (UG.FR) is looking to recover between 600 million euros ($712.9 million) and EUR800 million from GM (GM) in relation to its acquisition of Opel in the wake of the CO2 emissions scandal and associated European fines, sources told Reuters.

--The French car maker plans to make a legal claim against GM on the grounds that it was misled, Reuters reports.

--Peugeot, which is yet to launch a claim, has discussed the issue with GM, according to Reuters.

November 29, 2017 08:32 ET (13:32 GMT)