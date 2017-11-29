U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 3.3% Rate

U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was stronger than earlier thought, and corporate profits rebounded during the summer months.

Senate Heads Toward Initial Vote on Tax Overhaul

The full Senate prepared for an initial vote on the Republican tax plan later Wednesday after more GOP lawmakers said they would be able to support the measure because of late changes to the bill.

Yellen Says Fed Will Continue Path of Gradual Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank would continue with its path of gradual increases in short-term interest rates because the economy is performing mostly in line with its expectations.

Dow Industrials on Track for New Record

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on track for a fresh record Wednesday, as gains in shares of financial firms offset declines in the technology sector

Nasdaq Plans to Launch Bitcoin Futures in First Half 2018

Nasdaq and broker Cantor Fitzgerald are looking to join the rush on Wall Street to trade bitcoin, which powered above $11,000.

Buried in the Tax Bills, Multiple Unintended Consequences

In their rush to pass a sweeping tax overhaul, Republicans and the Trump administration may be headed for a reckoning with the law of unintended consequences, Greg Ip writes.

Bitcoin Passes $10,000, Then Quickly Tops $11,000

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, and then the $11,000 mark hours later, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors.

ECB's Jens Weidmann Seeks Tighter Eurozone Budget Rules

German central-bank President Jens Weidmann called for a tightening of the eurozone's budget rules and an end to the privileged treatment of government bonds, as a means of strengthening the currency area's resilience to financial shocks.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 24, more than expected, but supplies of gasoline and other fuels rose significantly, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Oil Near Flat After Data Shows Drop in U.S. Inventories

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses Wednesday after government data showed a decrease in U.S. crude inventories and as major oil producing nations met to discuss a potential extension of their deal to reduce supply.

