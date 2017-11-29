Russia, Saudi Arabia Clash Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Russia and Saudi Arabia are trying to hammer out differences over petroleum output ahead of OPEC's meeting, highlighting the fragility of an energy alliance between the world's two largest crude-oil producers.

Hopes for OPEC Action Boost Banks' Oil-Price Forecasts

Banks raised their oil-price forecasts for the second month in a row in November amid mounting expectations that OPEC and other big producers will reach a deal to support the market.

Bank Shares Rally in Europe; Investors Ignore North Korean Missile Test

Banks led stock markets in Europe and Japan higher Wednesday after a jump in shares of financial companies helped the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notch their best day since September.

U.K., EU Get Closer to Financial Terms for Brexit

Britain and the European Union are close to reaching a financial settlement over Brexit but negotiations are continuing to finalize an agreement that can win backing from EU member states, according to people involved in talks.

Bundesbank Warns German Financial Sector Over Sudden Rate Rise

A sudden increase in interest rates could "seriously affect" Germany's financial sector, the nation's central bank warned, as it urged banks to ready themselves in time for higher rates.

Bitcoin Hits $10,000 for the First Time

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors.

Investors Bet Bond Yields Portend a Slide for Aussie Dollar

Investors are shorting the Australian dollar, betting that a confluence of events is presenting an opportunity not seen in more than 15 years.

Democratic Senator Targets SEC Nominees on Activists, Stock Buybacks

A Democratic senator says she won't agree to quickly confirm two nominees to the Securities and Exchange Commission until they outline their views on whether regulators should rein in activist investors, stock buybacks and executive pay.

Judge Backs Trump Administration in Fight to Control Consumer Agency

A federal judge has backed the Trump administration in the fight over control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, rejecting a restraining order barring Trump's selection, Mick Mulvaney, from taking charge until a permanent nominee is chosen.

Consumer Agency Is No Stranger to Controversy

Since it was established in 2011 as an independent agency, the bureau has triggered industry backlashes and partisan fights over many of its major policy steps in mortgage and student lending.

