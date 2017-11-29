Hopes for OPEC Action Boost Banks' Oil-Price Forecasts

Banks raised their oil-price forecasts for the second month in a row in November amid mounting expectations that OPEC and other big producers will reach a deal to support the market.

Chinese, Hong Kong Stocks Rebound; Markets Ignore North Korean Test

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks rebounded Wednesday afternoon after the morning's losses as investors in Asia largely shrugged off North Korea's latest missile launch.

U.K., EU Get Closer to Financial Terms for Brexit

Britain and the European Union are closing in on a financial settlement over Brexit but negotiations to reach an agreement that EU member states can back go on, according to people involved in the talks.

Bitcoin Hits $10,000 for the First Time

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors.

Democratic Senator Targets SEC Nominees on Activists, Stock Buybacks

A Democratic senator says she won't agree to quickly confirm two nominees to the Securities and Exchange Commission until they outline their views on whether regulators should rein in activist investors, stock buybacks and executive pay.

Judge Backs Trump Administration in Fight to Control Consumer Agency

A federal judge has backed the Trump administration in the fight over control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, rejecting a restraining order barring Trump's selection, Mick Mulvaney, from taking charge until a permanent nominee is chosen.

Consumer Agency Is No Stranger to Controversy

Since it was established in 2011 as an independent agency, the bureau has triggered industry backlashes and partisan fights over many of its major policy steps in mortgage and student lending.

Senate Tax Revamp Gains Traction

Republican efforts to overhaul the U.S. tax code gained momentum Tuesday when two key Senate Republicans expressed optimism about supporting the bill and a congressional committee advanced the measure for a vote on the Senate floor later this week.

Powell Suggests Fed Is Likely to Raise Rates in December

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell signaled Tuesday he would stick to the same monetary-policy course as Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen if he is confirmed as her successor, likely raising short-term interest rates in December.

U.S. Tightens Russia-Debt Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday further tightened its restrictions on certain short-term Russian state-owned corporate debt, in line with a law signed by President Donald Trump.

