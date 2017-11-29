Wells Fargo Is Dubbed a Repeat Offender and Faces New Wrath From Its Regulator

Continue Reading Below

A federal regulator has advised Wells Fargo's board that it is weighing a formal enforcement action against the bank over improprieties in its auto insurance and mortgage operations.

Chipotle Founder to Step Down as CEO

The founder of Chipotle Mexican Grill will step down as chief executive as the company continues to struggle with food-safety concerns that have spooked customers.

HNA to Shift Strategy With Selling Spree

Chinese conglomerate HNA is laying the groundwork for a series of asset sales, marking a significant shift in strategy as pressure builds on its finances following an aggressive overseas acquisition spree.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

LSE CEO Steps Down as Exchange Battles With Activist

London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet is leaving immediately and its chairman is stepping down in 2019, as the exchange operator moves to defuse an escalating battle over management succession with activist investor TCI Fund Management.

Alibaba Flies Back Into U.S. Dollar Bond Markets

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has started marketing what is likely to be a multibillion U.S.-dollar bond issue, its second visit to the bond markets in three years.

U.S. Probe of Malaysian Fund Looks at Rap Star's Political Donations

The Justice Department is investigating political donations by rap star Pras Michel during the 2012 campaign, after evidence emerged that he received $20 million in gifts around the same time from a Malaysian financier linked to a global fraud scandal.

SoftBank Details Plan for Multibillion-Dollar Uber Investment

SoftBank provided Uber Technologies shareholders with details of its offer to buy shares from them at a roughly 32% discount to the ride-hailing firm's most recent valuation.

KKR Raises $1.45 Billion to Support Growing Health-Care Companies

KKR & Co has raised $1.45 billion for its first fund focused exclusively on small yet growing health-care companies, which the firm believes are underserved by investors.

NBC's Matt Lauer Fired After Complaint About 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior'

"Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News after the company "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

Gillette Fights Online Rivals, Shaving Prices

Gillette is launching a lineup of new razors that will be missing something notable: a higher price tag. It's a reversal of a decades-long strategy of churning out increasingly complex razors at higher prices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)